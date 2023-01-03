Flood watch goes into effect as major storm system heads in

Gale wind watch also will go in effect Wednesday

– The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the counties of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, with the greatest threat near and below the Alisal burn scar and in urban areas. Significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and urban areas. While the risk of main stem river flooding is low, water flowing through normally dry rivers may be a threat to some homeless communities.

An atmospheric river pushing through the region Wednesday evening into Thursday morning will support periods of heavy rainfall with rates up to around an inch per hour, prompting concern for flooding and flash flooding across the region.

Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches will be common with 4-8 inches expected in the mountains, highest across the Santa Lucia mountains and Santa Ynez mountains east into south facing interior Santa Barbara mountains.

Preparedness actions

Citizens should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Gale warning in effect from 3 a.m. Wednesday

The NWS has also issued a gale warning which will go in effect 3 a.m. on Wednesday and last until 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

Mariners traveling in the area of Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 nautical miles should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Click here for flood safety tips from the NWS.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Related: Empty sandbags, sand available in preparation for rainy season

Advertisement

Share To Social Media