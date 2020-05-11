Floral design students deliver beautiful arrangements to local elderly

–Over the past two weeks, career technical education students in Theresa Clark’s Floral Design pathway have served the community by delivering flowers to elderly community members. The following comments were received by the district from a health care professional:

As I was working with a patient yesterday, a delivery was made to her home by a high school-aged young woman, who was accompanied by an adult woman. Both were donned in masks and gloves, and a floral arrangement was delivered to my patient, using the most appropriate methods of infection control measures and social distancing. My patient was informed that she was receiving flowers to brighten her day, courtesy of an anonymous member of the community, and PRHS Floral department. This is a woman that lives alone, has no local family, and the only human interaction or source of joy is the Meals on Wheels delivery person and her Home Health team. Her social distancing began long ago, and she has no way to change that, even after SAH orders are lifted. As she closed the door after receiving her flowers, she burst into tears. The random act of kindness had so greatly moved her, she was overwhelmed with happiness. That one single act brought her so much joy and made her day more than anyone can ever imagine.

I shared tears of joy with her and was certain that was the last I would hear of it. However, much to my pleasant surprise, it was not. As I made a telephone call to another sweet elderly patient to confirm her appointment for tomorrow, I was informed that she had also received a floral arrangement. She lived in the same senior community as my previous patient and was also touched by the love and kindness that she had received.

I have worked in Geriatric care for over 10 years in this community. They are a unique population, one which deserves respect, honor, care, and tenderness. They are very dear to my heart, and I cannot express my gratitude enough for the PRHS floral department and the selfless acts of kindness that they have shown to my patients. I’m uncertain how many arrangements they have made and delivered, but I assure you, they are delivering pure joy and light during this dark time. Cornie Muniz, PT, DPT

You can request flower deliveries by contacting: Theresa Clark, Agriculture Educator, Floral and Horticulture Paso Robles High School tclark@pasoschools.org.

Clark says she would like to thank all of her community partners for their support and donations of flowers, gift cards, and funds to help this service to our community continue.

Share this post!

Related