Former Bearcat, current Minnesota Viking to highlight local nonprofit

Specially designed cleats will be unveiled during Vikings’ game against the Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 10 and then auctioned off

– Former Bearcat and current Minnesota Vikings tight end, Josh Oliver, is set to showcase his support for the Zozu Project, a local North County non-profit, in an upcoming NFL game. This collaboration is part of the broader NFL initiative, “My Cause, My Cleats,” where players bring attention to important causes by designing custom cleats.

Zozu Project, which translates to “thrive,” focuses on eliminating extreme poverty in Arua, Uganda, and making a positive impact on impoverished children in the region by providing access to healthcare, education, clean water, and food.

Child sponsorship is $35 a month. The sponsorship ensures that children in Arua receive education, clean water, healthcare, and two daily meals, making a substantial difference for them and their families.

The specially designed cleats, reflecting Oliver’s commitment to Zozu Project, will be unveiled during the Vikings’ game against the Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 10. Subsequently, the cleats will be auctioned off, with all proceeds directed towards supporting Zozu Project and its initiatives.

For more information about the local non-profit and its mission, interested individuals can visit zozuproject.org.

