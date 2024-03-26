Former Bearcat Jakob Wright shuts down Santa Barbara Gauchos

– Twenty professional baseball scouts attended last Friday’s Cal Poly baseball game against UC Santa Barbara. The scouts turned out at Cal Poly to see a Gaucho line-up laden with talent. Instead, they watched Paso Roblan Jakob Wright shut down the Gaucho hitters. Wright, a red-shirt sophomore, struck out ten and gave up only two runs in five and one third innings. When he reached 100 pitches, Wright was pulled from the mound. The Mustangs held on for an 8-3 victory.

Wright improves to 3-2 for the season with an earned run average of 2.84. That’s remarkable considering the teams he’s faced so far this season. He’s started games against Missouri, #16 Texas, Utah, Ohio State, Cal State Northridge and #25 UCSB. Although he’s only a red-shirt sophomore, he’s the Mustang’s ace.

The Mustangs lost Saturday’s game 12-11 in a twelve inning game. Before the game, Cal Poly honored baseball alumni, including former pitcher Mike Krukow. Krukow started out as a catcher for Cal Poly, but because of the movement on his throws to second base, they made him a pitcher. To amuse himself in the bullpen, Mike often called the game out loud as if he were doing a radio commentary. He became a 20-game winner for the San Francisco Giants. After his pitching career with the Giants, he moved up to the broadcast booth and became a Giants announcer. Saturday, he returned to Cal Poly to celebrate his years as a Mustang.

On Sunday, Poly came back to win 6-3. They took the series against UCSB.

Up next, Cal Poly takes on the Cal State Fullerton Titans. Jakob Wright is the likely starter Thursday night in the opening game at Cal State Fullerton.

