Former Bearcat Jakob Wright strikes out 11 in fifth win

Jakob Wright improves to 5-2 for the season

– Former Bearcat Jakob Wright chalked up another win for Cal Poly Friday night against UC Riverside. With the 9-3 victory, Wright improves to 5-2 for the season. The red-shirt sophomore has won the last three games he’s started. That includes UC Riverside, Cal State Fullerton, and #25 UC Santa Barbara.

On Friday night, Wright struck out eleven Highlanders over seven innings. He gave up six hits and three earned runs. His ERA for the season is now 2.82. Against Riverside, he threw 109 pitches over seven innings.

The Mustangs beat UC Riverside 6-2 Saturday and 8-3 Sunday. On Sunday, first baseman Joe Yorke knocked in four RBIs to become the all-time leader in career RBIs. Yorke hit five singles in six at-bats.

Freshman pitcher Griffin Naess picked up the win on Sunday. The 6’6” right-hander from Laguna Beach is now 5-0 for the season. He gave up seven hits and three runs in five innings.

The Mustangs host Fresno State at 5 on Tuesday. Then, Cal State Bakersfield visits this coming weekend. Jakob Wright is the likely starter on Friday night.

The Mustangs are in second place in the Big West Conference. They are 9-3 in conference play. They trail UC Irvine (10-2) by a game and a half. The Mustangs have six conference series left to play including a series at UC Irvine in early May.