Former Bearcat pitching for Cal Poly

– Jakob Wright of Paso Robles is proving himself on the mound at Cal Poly. Twice, Wright has started on a Friday for the Mustangs, and both times he pitched well.

On Feb. 16, Wright started in the Mustang’s opening game. The Mustangs hosted the Missouri Tigers at Cal Poly’s Baggett Stadium. Jakob pitched six and two thirds innings. He gave up six hits, but only one run. He picked up the win in Cal Poly’s 3-2 victory. Later that weekend, Missouri beat Cal Poly in two other games, 3-1 and 12-8.

Last Friday, Wright started for the Mustangs against #17 Texas. Almost 8,000 baseball fans attended the baseball game in Austin. Wright pitched five and one third innings. He gave up only three hits and one run, but the Mustangs offense did not score, so he picked up the loss. The Texas Longhorns beat Cal Poly 2-0. Texas went on to beat Cal Poly 6-0, and 7-0 in the other two games in Austin.

Wright leads the Mustangs starters with a 1.50 earned run average. He’s pitched 12 innings in the two games he’s started. His record is 1-1. He’s the likely Friday starter when the Mustangs host Utah on Friday, and Ohio State the following Friday.

Wright is a redshirt Sophomore. After this season, he has two more years of eligibility, although he may get drafted by a major league club after his Junior year.

Jakob Wright is the son of Kevin and Alicia Wright of Paso Robles. Wright graduated PRHS with a 3.89 GPA. He played baseball for four years at Paso Robles High School. He’s majoring in business administration.