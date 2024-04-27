Former Bearcat stifles Aggies

– Former Bearcat Jakob Wright held UC Davis to only two hits over 5.2 innings, but the Cal Poly Mustangs did not get the win until the 11th inning.

Starting again on Friday night, Wright held Davis to only one run, but with winds gusting to 31 miles per hour, the Mustangs could not score. After allowing one run in the first inning, Wright did not allow another Aggie hit for the next four innings. He struck out five over six innings. Wright’s record stands at 6-2, but his ERA drops to 2.71 for the season.

Late Friday night, the Mustangs won 3-2 with a walk-off in the eleventh inning. With the win, the Mustangs remain in contention with four other teams. Cal Poly is tied for second place in the Big West conference. The Mustangs and UC San Diego are 13-6. Tied for first at 12-4 are UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara, and CSUN. Overall, Cal Poly is 23-16. UC Irvine leads the Big West with a record of 30-8.

The Mustangs and Aggies play again Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

