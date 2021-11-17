Fort Hunter Liggett collects over 1,500 lbs. of food for Monterey Veterans Transition Center

Fort Hunter Liggett conducts an annual food drive each year

– Fort Hunter Liggett conducts an annual food drive each year to support the Monterey Veterans Transition Center (VTC). This year, more than 1,500 lbs. of food was donated by those living and working on post.

“It gives me great pleasure to give back the community, especially to the local veterans,” said Colonel Lisa Lamb, Commander of the US Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett. “I am so very proud of the installation’s record-breaking generosity to support veterans in need.”

The mission of VTC is “to empower Veterans to transition from crisis to self-sufficiency.” Since 1996, this 501c3 non-profit has operated on the old Fort Ord complex to provide homeless Veterans and their families with food, clothing, case management, life skills, substance abuse counseling, benefit enrollment, medical referrals, employment training, and housing. More info at :www.vtcmonterey.org.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related