Paso Robles News|Thursday, November 18, 2021
You are here: Home » Region » Fort Hunter Liggett collects over 1,500 lbs. of food for Monterey Veterans Transition Center
  • Follow Us!

Fort Hunter Liggett collects over 1,500 lbs. of food for Monterey Veterans Transition Center 

Posted: 6:34 am, November 17, 2021 by News Staff

fort hunter ligget donates

Fort Hunter Liggett conducts an annual food drive each year

– Fort Hunter Liggett conducts an annual food drive each year to support the Monterey Veterans Transition Center (VTC). This year, more than 1,500 lbs. of food was donated by those living and working on post.

“It gives me great pleasure to give back the community, especially to the local veterans,” said Colonel Lisa Lamb, Commander of the US Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett. “I am so very proud of the installation’s record-breaking generosity to support veterans in need.”

The mission of VTC is “to empower Veterans to transition from crisis to self-sufficiency.” Since 1996, this 501c3 non-profit has operated on the old Fort Ord complex to provide homeless Veterans and their families with food, clothing, case management, life skills, substance abuse counseling, benefit enrollment, medical referrals, employment training, and housing. More info at :www.vtcmonterey.org.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.