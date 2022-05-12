Fort Hunter Liggett supports Nacitone Dutch Oven event

Event presented by the Nacitone Museum in Bradley

– Fort Hunter Liggett recently supported the Nacitone Dutch Oven event on May 7, 2022. The event is presented by the Nacitone Museum in Bradley.

The 80th TASS Training Center-FHL provided a color guard and singer for the national anthem. Fort Hunter Ligget firefighters and many other staff members volunteered to cook and help out during the event.

The Fort Hunter Ligget Public Affairs Office set up an info display and, along with the garrison commander, engaged with many participants to share info on the post.

For more information about the Nacitone Museum, click here.

Advertisement

Related