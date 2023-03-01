Four Paso Robles High School girls selected for state convention

Abigail Williams, Kalani Gaviola, Elie Chavez, Peyton Bedrosian chosen from pool of 29 girls nominated by faculty

– Four talented and dedicated students from Paso Robles High School have been selected as finalists for the American Legion Auxiliary’s California Girls State convention. Abigail Williams, Kalani Gaviola, Elie Chavez, and Peyton Bedrosian were chosen from a pool of 29 girls nominated by the PRHS faculty.

Each year, the American Legion Auxiliary members select a delegate and a runner-up to attend the California Girls State convention, held on the California State University, Sacramento campus. The convention provides young women with a unique opportunity to learn more about the practices of justice, freedom, democracy, and loyalty. It also enables them to develop leadership skills and responsible citizenship.

After being nominated, the 29 girls were voted on by the PRHS faculty to determine the top four finalists. These finalists were then interviewed by the ALA, who were impressed by their intelligence, dedication, and leadership skills.

Less than 1% of high school juniors throughout the state of California are selected for this honor, making it an enormous achievement for the PRHS finalists. Abigail Williams was chosen as the delegate to represent PRHS at the convention in June, with Kalani Gaviola as the first alternate and Elie Chavez and Peyton Bedrosian as second and final alternates, respectively.

Abigail Williams

“I was very excited and ultimately very grateful!” said Williams, “This is such a huge opportunity to start to understand the changes you can make at a higher level and to even get the chance to be in these shoes was so important and exhilarating for me!”

Williams is involved in Varsity Water Polo, Yearbook, Varsity Swim, Link Crew, is the Class of 2024 Representative, and is a teacher for the Bearkittens preschool. Her dream school is NYU to study education and she is also considering pursuing the study of government.

#1 Alternate- Kalani Gaviola

“I was incredibly honored and excited,” said Gaviola, “My mother, who I am very close with, went to Girls State and described to me what a fulfilling experience it was. I am interested in politics and would like to be around other people who share this interest and similar passion to lead.”

Gaviola is the Staff and Student ASB director in Leadership, Co-Editor-in-Chief of Crimson magazine, president of the Interact Club, and competes in Varsity Cross Country and Track. Gaviola would like to attend a four-year university and then continue with law school, while learning about her other interests, growing as a person, and becoming a contributing member of society.

#2 Alternate- Elie Chavez

“I felt so excited I was nominated for Girls State!” said Chavez, “I’m extremely grateful for all of the staff members that have nominated me for this opportunity and to be potentially apart of this selective group of amazing young women.”

Chavez is involved in Student Senate, a LINK club leader, a member of the 3D printing club and Crimson Crew club. In her three years in Leadership, Chavez has been the director of Campus Climate and Culture for one year. She has played Varsity Softball for three years and played Volleyball for two years. She is also in the engineering pathway. Chavez would like to study Aerospace Engineering in college and hopes to work for NASA or the Space Force someday.

#3 Alternate- Peyton Bedrosian

“When I learned that I was nominated for Girls State,” said Bedrosian, “I felt very honored that the teaching staff thought that I would be a good representative for our school.”

Bedrosian participates in Varsity Track and Field, is Junior Class Treasurer, the ASB Director of Events, a Peer Communicator, and is involved in FCA, Advanced Dance, and Crimson Crew. She also takes ballet classes and performs.

Bedrosian hopes to get recruited by a college that values both academics and athletics, so that she can continue pole vaulting at the next level, along with getting a great education. Her favorite subject is math and she hopes to go into something that incorporates it.

