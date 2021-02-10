Four ways teens can practice self-care according to a child psychologist

Guest post by licensed Clinical Psychologist Dr. Alex Boeving Allen

–As we approach one year of quarantine, it’s imperative for our teens to know the importance of practicing self-care and seeking support when they need it. After experiencing a year fraught with challenges never before faced — isolation from friends, the pressures of financial insecurity, and the missing of huge milestones (like graduation, prom, etc.) — this isn’t teenage angst, or something they’ll “just get over.”

Dr. Alex Boeving Allen, Licensed Clinical Psychologist & VP of Brightline’s Clinical Strategy, suggests four techniques that parents can teach their teens to incorporate into their daily routine when the going gets tough. Brightline specializes in behavioral health solutions for kids and offers a specialized program catered to teens with support ranging from everything from counselor led coaching for day-to-day stressors and family challenges, to diagnosed conditions such as anxiety or depression. There is power in knowing we have tools to create a sense of calm within ourselves.

Cognitive reframing

Cognitive reframing, or the process of questioning negative thoughts and realigning them with reality, can help anxious teens feel more settled. Dr. Allen suggests a simple reframing exercise: “When we find ourselves catastrophizing that things will always be bad, or life is never going to feel good again, emphasize that ‘nothing is always and nothing is never.’”

Diaphragmatic breathing

Sometimes, anxiety is as physical as it is mental. To help your kids regain a sense of calm in their bodies, Dr. Allen suggests the simple but scientifically-based method of belly breathing. Doing it together with your child is great! Take some time with your kids to take three, slow, deep breaths through your belly. Slow, diaphragmatic breaths signal to your body that it’s safe, and that it’s OK to calm down. “I often tell kids I’m working with that we have total control of our breath, and we can use it to help our thoughts and feelings calm down,” Dr. Allen says.

Practice gratitude

When it feels as though everything has been going haywire, it’s important for teens to identify positive things that they have in their life to focus on instead. What are you grateful for? The goal isn’t to ignore anxious thoughts, but to remind yourself that it’s possible to feel good feelings even when things are hard.

Incorporate additional support

Going through all this with your teen can feel really tough for all of you. Ultimately, it’s about doing what you can, recognizing when you might need some outside help, and getting through it together. Brightline care for teens goes beyond just therapy — it offers a comprehensive behavioral health platform, teletherapy, evaluation and medication management when needed, and support for parents, too.

