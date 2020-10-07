Fred Strong endorsed by Paso Robles firefighters

–As Fire Prevention Week (October 4-10) began, the Paso Robles Professional Firefighters Local 4148 announced its endorsement of Councilman Fred Strong for re-election in the Nov. 3 election.

In the endorsement announcement, President Nate Bass said, “We are eager to support you just as you have supported us in your last term as a council member. We look forward to working with you in the future as we continue to serve our great community of Paso Robles.” Strong thanked the organization’s president in an email and pledged his continued support within all of the means provided by the citizens of Paso Robles to do so.

This is Strong’s third organizational endorsement following upon that of the Paso Robles Police Officers Association and the Lincoln Club of San Luis Obispo County.

It also follows the endorsement of immediate past National Association of Regional Councils President Geof Benson who stated, “I have had the pleasure of working with Fred on the National Association of Regional Councils Board of Directors for over 9 years and have been very impressed.

“Fred has the ability to work with diverse interests and get things done. His leadership style and depth of experiences are a welcome addition to our board of directors and to your council. Please support Fred for City Council.”

