Free college webinars offered for high school students starting June 9

–San Luis Obispo County independent education consultant Nagla Orlando kicks off a summer webinar series on June 9th to help local high school students navigate the recent changes in the college admissions process brought on by the COVID-19 crisis. The webinar series, ​College Admissions in Uncertain Times​, puts university admissions representatives from across the country directly in front of students and their parents to answer questions about the changing college admissions landscape.

A variety of universities are slated to participate in the series, including the University of Arizona, Texas A&M, the U.S. military service academies, and schools closer to home, such as the University of California, Santa Barbara, and the University of California, San Diego.

The free webinars will take place every Tuesday from June 9 until Aug. 18. All sessions will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. PDT via Zoom Webinar. Students and parents can log in from anywhere with an internet connection to hear from admissions representatives from top universities around the country as they answer questions, provide specific information about their institution’s admissions process changes, and showcase their school’s top programs and features.

Due to COVID-19, events, where local students can make direct connections with university admissions representatives are scarce. This webinar series aims to assist students as they move forward in the face of uncertainty and will help them discover schools that they may not have considered – something that normally occurs during college fairs, which were canceled this year.

KnowledgeWorx 4 College founder Nagla Orlando works with students across the Central Coast to assist them in confidently engaging in the college application process. Nagla approaches the college application process as a 25-year veteran California-credentialed educator in Science (Biology, AP Biology, Anatomy and Physiology). In addition to teaching, Nagla has mentored thousands of students in interpersonal growth and leadership skills outside of the classroom. Nagla built KnowledgeWorx around her passion for helping students gain exposure to higher education and finding the best fit for students’ unique interests, abilities, personalities, and goals.

Visit k​nowledgeworx4college.com/college-talks-webinar-series​ to learn more.

