Free flu shots, new COVID-19 boosters available at pop-up clinics

Multiple clinics planned in North County

– The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is hosting pop-up clinics across the county throughout October to help protect residents from viruses likely to circulate widely in the community this winter: influenza and COVID-19. The clinics will provide flu shots and the new, updated COVID-19 booster shots (sometimes called “Omicron boosters”) at no cost to residents. Medical professionals will be available to answer vaccine questions.

“Both the flu shot and the new COVID-19 booster are tailored to protect against the strains of virus circulating this year, right now,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We’re incredibly fortunate to have access to up-to-date protection as we look ahead to a potentially rough flu season and possible winter surge of COVID-19. Please take this simple step to get the best protection for yourself and your family.”

Upcoming clinics include:

Morro Bay Public Health Clinic

-Thursday, Oct. 6, from 3 – 6:30 p.m. Address: 760 Morro Bay Blvd. in Morro Bay.

UCCE Auditorium (by San Luis Obispo Public Health Clinic)

-Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 3:30 – 7 p.m. Address: 2156 Sierra Way in San Luis Obispo (behind the public health department clinic).

Lillian Larsen Elementary, San Miguel

-Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 2 – 6:30 p.m. Address: 1601 L Street in San Miguel.

Nipomo Library

-Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 3 – 6:30 p.m. Address: 918 W Tefft Street in Nipomo, Community Room.

Santa Rosa Church, Cambria

-Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3 – 6:30 p.m. Address: 1174 Main Street in Cambria.

Iglesia Linaje Escogido, Morro Bay (With the Latino Health Coalition Health Fair)

-Sunday, Oct. 23, 1 – 5 p.m. Address: 2050 Ironwood Ave in Morro Bay.

Grover Beach Public Health Clinic

-Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 3 – 6:30 p.m. Address: 286 S. 16th Street, Building A in Grover Beach.

Oak Park, Paso Robles

-Friday, Oct. 28, from 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. Address: 901 30th Street in Paso Robles, Oak Park Resident Center.

Vineyard Elementary, Templeton

-Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 2 – 5 p.m. Address: 2121 Vineyard Dr. in Templeton.

Paso Robles Health Clinic

-Thursday, Nov. 3, from 3 – 6:30 p.m. Address: 805 4th St. in Paso Robles.

Santa Rosa Academic Academy, Atascadero

-Friday, Nov. 4, from 2 – 4 p.m. (open to staff at 1:30 p.m.) Address: 8651 Santa Rosa Rd. in Atascadero

Shandon High School

-Wednesday, Nov 9, from 1:20 – 6:30 p.m. Address: 101 South First St. in Shandon

No appointments are needed for these clinics. There are no requirements related to residency, income, insurance, or immigration status. Members of the public may just walk in.

Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines are also available from pharmacies countywide. To schedule an appointment, contact a local pharmacy or health care provider, or visit VaccineFinder.org or MyTurn.ca.gov.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19. Public health phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

