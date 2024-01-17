Free health screenings, immunizations offered at upcoming wellness event

– Walmart announces the first Wellness Day of 2024, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Paso Robles Walmart located at 180 Niblick Rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

Customers can receive free health screenings for glucose, cholesterol, body mass index, and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations like flu, COVID-19, HPV, mumps, measles, and more at nearly 4,600 pharmacies nationwide.

Events include the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and vision center teams:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations).

Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), hepatitis A & B and more.

No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines.

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

“What an ideal opportunity we have to begin the year connecting with the communities we serve,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Wellness Day is a fun experience that allows customers and patients to check in on their health while also building relationships with our incredible pharmacy teams. I’m immensely proud of the ways we continue to build on our touchpoints of care across Health & Wellness at Walmart.”

“The Wellness Day experience offers elevated browsing and sampling for our customers, highlighting the broad assortment of innovative items we offer,” said Ralph Clare, senior vice president, health & wellness, consumables. “It’s the first of the year, and we know a lot of people are eager and motivated to begin a new wellness journey. We want to help them do that, with even more savings through rollbacks across healthy foods, vitamins and supplements, and fitness gear.”

