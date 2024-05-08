Paso Robles News|Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Free legal clinics offered at the Paso Robles City Library 

Posted: 5:33 am, May 8, 2024 by News Staff

law stock img– The Paso Robles City Library will host free legal clinics on Tuesday, May 14, and Tuesday, May 28, providing assistance to low-income residents in North County.

The clinics, organized by California Rural Legal Assistance (CRLA), will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on both dates in the Group Study Room.

Areas of practice covered by CRLA include housing, employment, education, and health. Advocates from CRLA will be available at the Paso Robles City Library to answer questions and provide legal information.

North County residents with inquiries pertaining to these areas of law are encouraged to drop in for more information. No registration is required for attendance.

 

