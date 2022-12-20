Free parking offered in downtown SLO over the holidays

Free parking offered inside of downtown parking structures on select dates

– Residents and guests visiting downtown San Luis Obispo can enjoy free parking in downtown structures on select dates. This is the second year the City of San Luis Obispo has waived fees on select dates during the holidays to “bring extra cheer to the community, promote downtown businesses, and encourage the use of parking structures.”

Upcoming dates when parking is free in downtown structures include:

Dec. 24–26

Dec. 31

Jan. 1

“Our goal is to encourage the community to shop, eat, and visit downtown this holiday season, and we also want to encourage the ongoing use of parking structures downtown,” said Parking Program Manager for the City of San Luis Obispo Gaven Hussey. “We hope that the 12 days of free parking we’ve offered this season brighten everyone’s holidays and spark new habits of starting with the structures. It’s cheaper, and the time spent driving around looking for on-street parking could be spent walking the block from the structure to your destination.”

Free parking rates are only available in the three downtown structures located at 842 and 919 Palm Street and 871 Marsh Street on the specific dates noted above. Street parking rates will cost anywhere from $1.25 to $2 per hour depending on where someone parks.

For more information about SLO’s public parking services, visit www.slocity.org/parking.

