Free seminar examines the entrepreneurship mindset

–Cuesta College invites community members to attend a free webinar examining “The Entrepreneurship Mindset.”

The discussion is designed for small business owners and those interested in starting a business or becoming self-employed.

Cuesta College Business Education Instructor Gary Rubin recently completed research on entrepreneurs’ mindset, interviewing Central Coast business owners ranging in age from 17 to 81. He sought a group of interviewees who were diverse demographically and in the number of years they have been self-employed. He will present his findings based on his research and interviews.

Participants will have three opportunities to attend a webinar on the day of their choice. The same discussion is offered on all three days:

Saturday, November 7, at 10:00 a.m.

Registration link: bit.ly/34BTTun

Thursday, November 12, at 5:00 p.m.

Registration link: bit.ly/2Jk82Ej

Tuesday, November 17, at 1:00 p.m.

Registration link: bit.ly/35MuZYo

“I’ve always enjoyed learning from others’ experiences, and these 18 people share valuable lessons and their personal thoughts on business, stress, decision making, confidence, and more,” said Rubin.

“An entrepreneurial mindset is not exclusive to business,” said Rubin. “It can often be applied in one’s employment, and it can certainly be applied in leadership roles. The extent to which each of us applies it to our personal lives is a matter of choice, ability, and constitution.”

Rubin received his Juris Doctor Degree from California Western School of Law and has been an active member of the California Bar since 1985. He practices in the areas of business startup, purchase and sale, tax, and estate planning. He has 32 years of teaching experience and has written and lectured on numerous education, legal, business, and tax issues. In addition to teaching business at Cuesta College, he is also the North County Campus Cluster Coordinator of Workforce, Economic Development & Community Programs.

Share this post!

email

Related