Mid-State Fair announces free stage entertainment lineup 

–The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce the following performers for the Frontier Stage and Mission Square Stage. All shows are free with paid admission to the fair.

Frontier Stage– shows start at 8 p.m.

7/21/21 – The Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant – Come see the best and brightest young women of San Luis Obispo County compete in four challenging categories: Interview, Talent, Final Question, and Evening Wear. The special show starts at 7:00 pm!

7/22/21 – We Are Messengers – The acclaimed Irish American band We Are Messengers are a ragtag group of friends consisting of Darren Mulligan (lead vocals), Kyle Williams (guitar), Drew Kerxton (drums), and Raul Aguilar (bass) who still believe that it’s possible to change the world. The band identifies with the hurting, the outsider, and the underdog, and offers songs like an olive branch to society’s marginalized. They have captivated audiences across the world with a live show that is as gritty and rowdy as it is tender and connective. Best known for songs like “Maybe It’s OK,” “Magnify,” “My Victory,” and “Point To You.”

7/23/21 – High Voltage (AC/DC tribute) – A Tribute to AC/DC has been playing sold-out shows throughout California since 2010. High Voltage has a well-deserved reputation as the premier high-energy, authentic AC/DC tribute act. High Voltage emulates the pure essence, power, and electricity of what an AC/DC show is all about. High Voltage performs the best of AC/DC; from the early roots of the bands Australian club circuit days to the superstar worldwide status of their present hits. Don’t miss such classics as “You Shook Me All Night Long”, “Highway To Hell” and “Back In Black.” Follow them on Facebook @highvoltagetribute.

7/24/21 – Blue Öyster Cult – For over four decades, Blue Öyster Cult has been thrilling fans of intelligent hard rock worldwide with powerful albums loaded with classic songs. Indeed, the Long Island, NY – based band is revered within the hard rock and heavy metal scene for its pioneering work. Blue Öyster Cult occupies a unique place in rock history because it’s one of very few hard rock/heavy metal bands to earn both genuine mainstream critical acclaim as well as commercial success. BÖC’s canon includes three stone-cold classic songs that will waft through the cosmos long after the sun has burned out: The truly haunting “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” from 1976’s Agents of Fortune, the pummeling “Godzilla” from 1977’s Spectres and the hypnotically melodic “Burnin’ for You” from1981’s Fire of Unknown Origin.

7/25/21 – Sound Investment – Sound Investment’s mission as a band is simple: To play great music that sets the course for a memorable evening. Whether it’s singing along to Old Time Rock ‘n’ Roll or Uptown Funk, swaying to At Last or even line dancing to I Feel Lucky, their audience feels as much as part of the entertainment as the band itself.

7/26/21 – Truth About Seafood – Truth About Seafood is a longtime favorite of the Central Coast. With their high-energy live show and a mix of original music and modern/classic rock cover tunes, TAS is a party band that always brings a good time to their audiences.

7/27/21 – Kenny Lee Lewis & The FrenZ – The FrenZ is a group of like-minded San Joaquin Valley-raised musician/singer/songwriters who enjoy coming together and paying homage to the Golden Era of 60s-70s Classic Rock, R&B and mild Prog. The FrenZ also offer up original songs and rearrangements of that era. The leader, Kenny Lee Lewis, takes great pride in presenting shows with this talented quintet. When not touring with The Steve Miller Band, Kenny Lee is able to stretch out on lead guitar and vocals. He also enjoys breaking out his guitar collection to tantalize his fans and friends with the authentic tones of those times.

7/28/21 – Joe & Martina – Like the Country music royalty before them, Joe & Martina possess a mutual respect for their craft and the love held for each other is evident whether on or off the stage. Their music unfolds as communicative storytelling through complementary harmonies; It’s a sonic love story unveiled with Bakersfield edge, a touch of modern influence, and the elusive guitar solo.

7/29/21 – A Thousand Horses – At the crossroads of dyed-in-the-wool country, Southern soul, and bluesy rock ‘n’ roll, A Thousand Horses kick up dust and ride forward. The two-time ACM Award-nominated Nashville quartet—Michael Hobby [vocals], Bill Satcher [guitar], Zach Brown [guitar], and Graham DeLoach [bass]—has quietly emerged as a Platinum phenomenon with 100 million+ streams, sold-out shows, and acclaim by Billboard, Rolling Stone, The Boot and more. The band made an impact right out of the gate with the Platinum-certified debut single “Smoke,” which reached No.1 on both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts. The track is off their debut album Southernality, which peaked at No.3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and features their follow-up single “(This Ain’t No) Drunk Dial.”

7/30/21 – Yellow House Orchestra – Yellow House Orchestra is an original Latin Jazz & Salsa band with roots in New York City, San Francisco, and right here in Paso Robles. The band blends Afro Cuban percussion foundations with Salsa horns and pop melodies. Together it’s a combination that’s sure to make your toes tap.

7/31/21 – Journey USA (Journey tribute) – Journey USA is the closest thing to ‘70s & ‘80s Journey music you’ll ever hear! The most talent-packed Journey tribute band available captures the signature sound of the supergroup with hits like Don’t Stop Believing, Open Arms, Separate Ways, and Any Way You Want It, every song executed with stunning precision!

8/1/21 – Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters – The Vibe Setters, a mixture of Island, Soul, Funk, and RnB, with colorful melodies, and heavy grooves. The Vibe Setters have been together for 2 years and consist of some of the top musicians in San Luis Obispo County. In this short amount of time, The Vibe Setters have won an SLO New Times Music Award and have also been able to cultivate an experience during their shows, which has continued to fill venues up and gain more fans. In the words of fans across the county, “It’s a Vibe.”

Mission Square stage – Shows start at 7 p.m.

7/21/21 – Mark Adams – Mark Adams is either a musical winemaker or a winemaking musician depending on who you ask. He was raised on the Central Coast of California, where he returned after stints in Northern and Southern California to farm grapes, make wine and play music in and around his hometown of Templeton. His recordings enjoy national airplay and have accompanied numerous films and television shows.

7/22/21 – Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band – 2021 marks the 45th anniversary for Monte Mills and his Lucky Horseshoe Band, playing mostly country music, but they can just as easily slip into some old ’50’s & ’60’s rock and roll, 1940’s big band music or Gospel.

7/23/21 – Bear Market Riot – Bear Market Riot is a “Power-Folk” duo from the California Central Coast. Four-time recipients of Best Band in San Luis Obispo’s New Times readers’ poll, Nick Motil and Kirk Nordby blend harmonizing vocals and guitars with a romp and stomp beat you’re sure to love.

7/24/21 – Wild The Coyote – Templeton-born and LA-based singer/songwriter Wild the Coyote is a rising star in outlaw country music, trailblazing his own lane with a dark and roaring sound, rooted in country, blues, and rock n roll. You can find Coyote’s music on stages and screens worldwide, most notably featured in Paramount Pictures’ new hit series, Yellowstone. Catch WTC’s electric and engaging live performance as he continues to tour across North America and beyond, it’ll be the show you never knew you needed.

7/25/21 – The Taproots – A steady feature at concerts, wineries, and private events in California since 2016, The Taproots are best known for their creative songwriting, strong harmonies, and innovative guitar work. The band performs a unique blend of original contemporary Americana music incorporating rock, folk, and jazz influences, along with fresh renditions of cover songs.

7/26/21 – Hilary Watson – Santa Barbara-based roots artist Hilary Watson, also known as vocalist and guitarist in the duo Hilary and Kate, has been grabbing attention with her recent solo debut. Years of touring, writing and performing all culminated in the powerhouse singers’ latest venture. Blending soul, blues and a little bit of country western, you’ll feel the experience and conviction of an artist who has created a sound all her own with subtle nods to the greats who influenced her. This nuanced and powerful Aretha Franklin-meets-Patsy Cline artist is not to be missed.

7/27/21 – Kenny Taylor – Kenny Taylor is a Singer-Songwriter from Minneapolis, MN. He has been in California since 2007 and can be seen touring around the central coast and playing venues every weekend!

7/28/21 – The Turkey Buzzards – Much like the duo themselves, the songs range near and far. From the sticky humidity of North Carolina to the dusty cellars of the West, The Turkey Buzzards tell simplistic stories that unravel through gritty vocals and thoughtful harmonies.

7/29/21 – Erin and the Earthquakes – The rhythm section of Wayne Gamble (bass) and Dan Robba (drums) joined forces with rock “power couple” Erin Montgomery (vocals) and Chris Roullard (guitar) to form the Earthquakes. They quickly established themselves as THE premier event band in San Luis Obispo County. Get up and dance to their mix of Rock, Funk, Blues, and Jazz for any occasion!

7/30/21 – Shawn Clark – Shawn Clark writes music from the heartland. Attend a Shawn Clark Family Band show and you’ll hear a Hank Williams, Sr. tune or an obscure Marty Robbins song. Primarily, you’ll hear Shawn Clark’s original tunes, delivered in his confident baritone. Inspired when hearing Townes Van Zandt’s version of the Rolling Stones’ “Dead Flowers” while watching the film, The Big Lebowski, Shawn Clark thought, “I want to write music that sounds like that.” Two years later, he has two albums, a fine group of fellow musicians making up the “Shawn Clark Family Band” and his sights set on bringing this old-style country music to a wider audience.

7/31/21 – Noach Tangeras – Noach Tangeras Band is an Americana group with roots in folk/rock/country/ blues. Powerhouse vocals with vintage guitar lines, bass, keyboard, ukulele, and drums.

8/1/21 – Graybill – Often compared to Jack Johnson, G. Love, and Nick Drake, Graybill is the stage moniker of vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist Kevin Graybill. Though comparable to others, he’s developed his own unique sound and genre sometimes referred to as Coastal-Folk, or Ganja-Blues. 2020 was set to be Graybill’s biggest year yet with a tour through the West coast and Montana booked. That’s when COVID hit. Instead of wallowing in disappointment, he redirected the ambition for touring into recording his debut album, High Tide/Low Tide. Recorded as two six-track EPs, together they strike a balance between High Tide’s sunny optimism and full-band arrangements and Low Tide’s more stripped-down rainy introspection. High Tide/Low Tide was self-released on April 16th.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 – Aug.1 and this year they’re celebrating their 75th Anniversary.

