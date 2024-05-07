Free teen movie night offered at centennial park

Teens invited to outdoor screening of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

– The City of Paso Robles Youth Commission, the City of Paso Robles Recreation Department, and Paso Robles City Library Services are teaming up to host Teen Movie Night on Friday, May 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Centennial Park.

The event will feature an outdoor screening of “Top Gun: Maverick,” beginning at 8:15 p.m. Prior to the movie, attendees can enjoy a range of games, activities, and concessions.

Teen Movie Night is open to everyone between the ages of 13 and 18 and does not require registration. Admission to the event is free.

