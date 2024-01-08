Freeze warning in effect for Paso Robles

Sub-freezing temperatures expected multiple days this week

– The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning, effective until 10 a.m. this morning, with sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 24 to 27 degrees in some parts of North County. A hard freeze watch remains in effect from late tonight through Tuesday morning, also anticipating sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 27 degrees.

The affected areas include Cuyama Valley, Southern Salinas Valley, and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys.

The warning emphasizes potential damage to outdoor plumbing, while severe harm to crops, sensitive vegetation, and unprotected pets or livestock is anticipated. The warning urges residents to take immediate precautions to protect tender plants from the cold and prevent freezing or bursting of outdoor water pipes by wrapping, draining, or allowing a slow drip.

Weather Underground forecasts temperatures dipping below freezing again on Thursday.

Paso Robles measured .01 of rain on the morning of Jan. 4, and .10 Sunday morning, bringing the rainfall season total to 7.38.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Daytime highs this week are projected to reach the mid to upper 50s in Paso Robles.



