Friends and family of Denise Kudla donate $8000 to local organizations

–Friends and family of Denise Kudla recently donated $8,000 to community organizations in her memory.

They donated $3,000 to Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, $3,000 to the Boys and Girls Club in Paso Robles, and $2,000 to the Wine Country Theater. The funds were raised during a celebration of life event in memory of Kudla, who passed away two years ago in a tragic auto accident

“We wanted to say thank you again to our community for being so supportive to the Kudla family and how we have all remembered and treasured Denise’s life and accomplishments,” said Steve Gregory, a Paso Robles city councilman. “Denise Kudla was a wonderful individual who loved life and showed us all how to love.”

