Friends and family of Denise Kudla donate $8000 to local organizations 

Posted: 2:26 pm, September 28, 2021 by News Staff
Donation to Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation

Friends and family of Denise Kudla make donations in her name. Steve Gregory, from left, Gwen Erskine, Emma and Johnny Kudla, Dylan and Alyson Kudla, and Emily Jagger, executive director of Paso Robles Youth Arts Center.

–Friends and family of Denise Kudla recently donated $8,000 to community organizations in her memory.
They donated $3,000 to Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, $3,000 to the Boys and Girls Club in Paso Robles, and $2,000 to the Wine Country Theater. The funds were raised during a celebration of life event in memory of Kudla, who passed away two years ago in a tragic auto accident.
“We wanted to say thank you again to our community for being so supportive to the Kudla family and how we have all remembered and treasured Denise’s life and accomplishments,” said Steve Gregory, a Paso Robles city councilman. “Denise Kudla was a wonderful individual who loved life and showed us all how to love.” 

Wine Country Theater receives a donation. From left: Alyson and Dylan Kudla, Johnny and Emma Kudla, and Cynthia Anthony, executive director of Wine Country Theater.

The Boys and Girls Club receives a donation. From left: Gwen Erskine, Johnny and Emma Kudla, Alyson and Dylan Kudla, Gene Runkle, project manager and board member of the Boys and Girls Club, Steve Gregory.

 

