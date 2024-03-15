Friends of the Paso Robles Library hosting book sale to clear out location

Backrooms Bookstore sale to be held at soon-to-close Gatherings Emporium

– Gatherings Emporium will soon close its doors, prompting the Friends of the Paso Robles Library to organize a pop-up book sale to clear out their Backroom Bookstore location.

Scheduled for Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and March 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gatherings Emporium located at 1335 Park Street in Paso Robles, the sale will offer a diverse selection of literary treasures, ranging from hardbacks to paperbacks, encompassing various genres such as mystery, romance, fiction, and non-fiction. Additionally, the sale will feature cooking, crafts, travel, children’s books, and DVDs, all available for the price of $4 per bag.

The Friends of the Paso Robles Library, a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization, is dedicated to promoting and supporting the Paso Robles City Library.

