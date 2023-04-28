Friends of the Paso Robles Library’s annual book sale returns

First day of sale exclusive for members

– The Paso Robles Friends of the Library’s annual book sale is just around the corner, and the public is invited to attend. The sale will take place over three days at the Paso Robles City Library, located at 1000 Spring Street.

The sale will begin on Thursday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., exclusively for members of the organization. However, memberships can be purchased at the door. The sale will then open to the general public on Friday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be a variety of books available, including cookbooks, crafts/gardening, hardcover fiction and non-fiction, and children’s books. Books will be priced at $1.50 per inch, measured by the stack. In addition to the books, there will also be standard low prices on tabletop books, sets/collections, CDs, DVDs, vinyl, audiobooks, and more.

The Friends of the Paso Robles Library is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was founded in 1978. All proceeds from the book sale will benefit the library and its programs.

