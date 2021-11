Frost advisory issued for North County

Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. this morning

– A frost advisory remains in effect this morning until 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures near freezing will result in frost formation this morning in the San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys.

Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.

For more information about the warning, click here.

