Full overnight closures of Highway 1 at Bixby Bridge begin Monday

Overnight closures planned for three weeks

– Maintenance work on the Bixby Bridge (PM 59.5) will result in full overnight closures of Highway 1 for three weeks beginning Monday July 12.

The hours of the overnight closures will be from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. The first night of the closure will be Monday July 12.

During the first week, Highway 1 at the Bixby Bridge will be closed Monday July 12 through Thursday July 15, from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Highway 1 will be open for the weekend starting at 6:30 a.m. on Friday July 16.

During the second week, Highway 1 will close from Sunday July 18 through Thursday July 22, at 10 p.m. and will reopen at 6:30 a.m. Highway 1 will be open for the weekend starting at 6:30 a.m. on Friday July 23.

During the third week, Highway 1 at the Bixby Bridge will be closed Sunday July 25 through Thursday July 29, from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Highway 1 at the Bixby Bridge will be open without any additional closures beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Friday July 30.

Due to the use of a large crane and other heavy equipment on the bridge during the closure, the roadway would take at least 30 minutes to reopen for emergency vehicles. Caltrans is working closely with the California Highway Patrol to coordinate traffic control and emergency response during closure hours. In case of an emergency requiring travel across the Bixby Bridge during the hours of the closures, residents and all travelers are advised to call 911.

There is no detour for this closure and traffic control will direct motorists to return along Highway 1 in the direction from which they came. Message and directional signs will alert motorists in advance of the closure area.

These closures are necessary for contracted maintenance crews to perform repairs and inspections on the bridge support for the safety of all travelers.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Advertisement

Share this post!

email