Fundraiser for Mission San Antonio happening Jan. 26



–Historic Mission San Antonio de Padua, established in 1771, will be hosting its annual Cutting of the Roses and Brunch on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Attend and take home a treasure from the Mission’s beautiful Padres’ Garden!

The Annual Cutting of the Roses is an historic event that allows visitors, for a donation, the opportunity to receive rose cuttings from the Mission for their own personal gardens. Brunch will be served, from 10 a.m. to Noon, including enchiladas, eggs, rice, beans, coffee, and juice. Meal tickets are $10/person. Assorted desserts, homemade pies, wine, and champagne mimosas will also be available for an additional cost.

Members of the Monterey Bay Rose Society will demonstrate correct pruning and other rose care pointers.

A tour of the mission will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Check-in at the mission gift shop to purchase tour tickets ($6/adult, $4/senior and $4/child.)

For those of you interested in attending services at the Mission’s 207-year-old Great Church, Mass begins at 9 a.m.

The Annual Cutting of the Roses is an important fundraiser for the mission, which is currently undergoing an earthquake retrofit project estimated to cost $15 million. The Mission is located at Fort Hunter-Liggett off Jolon Road, at 1 Mission Road, Jolon, CA 93928. For more information visit our website at www.missionsanantonio.net or call (831) 385-4478 ext.17.

Share this post!

Related