Fundraiser in Templeton Sunday to support Lahaina, Maui

‘Maui Strong,’ themed event is set to take place this Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Clavo Cellars patio

– Criú Hospitality Staffing is rallying friends and the local community to extend support for the fire-ravaged town of Lahaina, Hawaii. The fundraiser, “Maui Strong,” is set to take place this Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Clavo Cellars patio at 315 S Main St., Templeton.

The event will include:

Hawaiian music

Hula show by Na Mele O Ke Kai (12:30 p.m.)

Live music by Shae followed by Eric Brittain

Coelho Family Hawaiian Food, including Kalua pig, mac salad, Lomi salmon and shave ice

Matt Amido’s fried rice

Christine’s Cakes Mini Cupcakes

Wine and beverages

Aloha shirt exchange and sale

Silent auction, including eight two-day passes to Whalerock, music festival, two tickets to see Dave Mason at the Fremont, original artwork from Volcano, HI, wine and wine experiences, jewelry, and more.

Admission is donation-based, and children are admitted for free. The entirety of the proceeds will be channeled directly to the people of Lahaina through the Maui Strong initiative and to support the Maui Humane Society.

