Fundraiser supports college choir’s trip to Tuscany

Event to be hosted at Atascadero Lake Pavilion

– The Cuesta Concord Chorus (C3) is set to host the “Twilight in Tuscany Gala” on Friday, March 22, at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion starting at 6 p.m. The event aims to raise scholarship funds for the chorus members participating in an international choir festival in Montecatini, Tuscany, this June 2024.

Directed by Cassandra Tarantino, who founded the choir in the Fall of 2005, the Cuesta Concord Chorus has been invited by the Mayor of Montecatini to represent the United States in the festival. The chorus will embark on their eighth tour, meeting and singing with community choruses from around the world in Tuscany and Sicily. As part of their veteran outreach program, they will perform at the Florence American Cemetery and a soup kitchen benefit concert in Palermo.

The “Twilight in Tuscany Gala” promises a Tuscan-inspired four-course meal with wines paired by Tarantino, who will also serve as a sommelier. The evening’s entertainment includes a performance by violinist Brynn Albanese playing Vivaldi’s “Spring” concerto, along with chorus members serenading guests with Italian arias.

Tables or individual seats for the fundraising gala can be purchased at tickets.cuesta.edu. The funds raised will contribute to scholarships, easing the financial burden for choir members participating in this international musical journey. The gala serves as a crucial initiative to ensure the chorus’s representation in the global choir festival and other outreach activities planned during their tour in Tuscany and Sicily.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Share To Social Media