Fundraising drive for PRYAF will help keep arts alive for local youth 

Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation (PRYAF) misses the community and appreciates your ongoing support of its mission to provide free visual and performing arts education to local youth. With the current crisis on top of mind for all of us, the organization wanted to provide an update on their status. PRYAF was forced to temporarily close its doors on March 13 in order to protect students, families, and staff from the spread of the Coronavirus.

The PRYAF team has been working from home since the closure, doing what they can to keep the organization operating in this new environment. PRYAF instructors and leaders continue to put students first and produce creative and fun new opportunities for them. This week, students began participating in 30, “Virtual Studio” classes designed to keep them connected when they feel so very disconnected. However, despite this progress, PRYAF has been forced to cancel all fundraising events and student performances for the foreseeable future. Other local events that typically benefit PRYAF have been canceled too. The popular Barn Bash & Dance Fundraiser which was set for May 9, was expected to bring in over $40,000 in program funds. Sadly, the Barn Bash was canceled to protect families, volunteers, and guests, leaving PRYAF with a serious financial shortage and many donors wanting to find ways to help.

To bridge the funding gap from the Barn Bash and other events, PRYAF must raise an additional $105,000 to support arts programming in 2020. In short, they need you more than ever!

PRYAF is asking the community to support the COVID-19 Response – Youth Arts Fund Drive. Together, we can keep the arts alive and business running as usual so PRYAF can come back stronger than ever when the crisis passes. COVID can’t stop youth arts!

All donors will be entered into a drawing for 2 Dining with the Arts Gala tickets. This event is tentatively set for 10/3/20. For check donations, please make payable to PRYAF and send to:

Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation

P.O. Box 4699

Paso Robles, CA 93447

Online charitable contributions can be made at: www.pryaf.org/donate

