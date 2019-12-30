Fundraising effort underway to support Wreaths Across America 2020

Sponsorships made through Paso Robles Squadron 446 Civil Air Patrol through Jan. 15 will be matched

–Local volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans, some from WWI, laid to rest at Paso Robles District Cemetery are honored next December on National Wreaths Across America Day. Now through Jan. 15, 2020, any $15 wreaths sponsorships received through the Paso Robles Civil Air Patrol Squadron 446 fundraising group will be matched by Wreaths Across America.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, Paso Robles District Cemetery joined with more than 2,150 participating Wreaths Across America locations across the country which simultaneously held wreath-laying ceremonies in support of the mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach. In total, 443 live, balsam fir veterans’ wreaths were placed by 25 volunteers. The goal for next national Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 – is to place a wreath at the headstone of every one of the over 1100 veterans buried there and spread patriotism and commemoration for the ultimate sacrifices they made for our country.

The Paso Robles Civil Air Patrol Squadron 446 is a non-profit company and part of the official civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force. CAP is comprised of volunteers with an aviation-minded membership that includes adults and youth with core values of integrity, volunteer service, excellence, and respect.

“Each wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift of remembrance from an appreciative supporter who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the community of Paso Robles for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”

To sponsor a $15 veteran’s wreath through the Paso Robles Squadron 446 Civil Air Patrol directly, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/CA0211P

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political event, open to all people. Since 2007, through its Group Fundraising Program, Wreaths Across America has given back more than $11 million to like-minded civic and nonprofit groups like Civil Air Patrol, veteran service organizations, youth groups and more. For more information, or to sign up as a WAA Fundraising Group, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/fundraising.

