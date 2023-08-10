Garagiste Festival returns to Paso Robles Nov. 10-11

Event returns to Paso Robles for its 12th year

– The Garagiste Wine Festival returns on Nov. 10 and 11 to its birthplace, Paso Robles. The festival showcases over 60 of the region’s best, most innovative micro-production winemakers, including many who are pouring at the festival for the first time. Tickets are on sale now.

“Paso Robles is our home,” said Doug Minnick, Garagiste Wine Festival Co-founder. “It’s certainly no surprise to us that Paso was named the #1 Wine Region in the U.S. This is our 12th year and we are still discovering new wines and winemakers that are the embodiment of the variety and diversity of wines and styles here. There is really no place else like it in the world, and no better place to experience it than the Garagiste Festival, if we do say so ourselves.”

Fan favorite festivities are making a return this year, including Friday’s Rare and Reserve “No Repeats” tasting at Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero, and Saturday’s main event, the grand tasting, as well as the popular, beer-infused Keep It Rockin’ After Party.

This year’s tasting seminar, “Coming Full Circle: The Path from Enology Student to Living the Garagiste Dream,” moderated by festival co-founder Stewart McLennan, is a special tribute to young, emerging professional winemakers, including some of the local winemakers who have come ‘full circle’ with the support of the Garagiste Festival scholarships at Cal Poly. Panelists include winemaker Phil Lamontagne, Jordan Crabtree (El Vinero Wines), and Janie Wilheim (Lumina / Dream Dweller).

“Since day one, our festival has been dedicated to supporting Paso’s small production winemakers while furthering the education of future winemakers, so we are especially proud to showcase some of those dynamic up-and-coming winemakers, including Garagiste Scholarship recipients, in the ‘Coming Full Circle’ seminar as we taste their delicious wines,” said Minnick, “This is a terrific opportunity for festival attendees to discover Paso’s newest wine generation: the wine rock stars of today and tomorrow.”

Since its inception in 2011, proceeds from the Garagiste Wine Festivals have supported the Garagiste Festival Scholarship fund of the California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo Wine and Viticulture Department.

Among the over 60 winemakers pouring at The Garagiste Festival in Paso Robles are:

12EC Vineyard*, Absolution Cellars, AMOK Cellars*, Autry Cellars, Bajka Wine Company*, Bella Luna Estate Winery, Bodega de Edgar, Bon Niche Cellars, Boonville Road Wines, Boutz Cellars, Burning Bench Cellars, Caelesta Vineyards, Cairjn Cellars, Concur Wines, Copia Vineyards, Cypher Winery, DENO Wines, Diablo Paso, Dubost Winery, El Vinero Wines, Ella’s Vineyard*, End of the Day Wines*, Etnyre Wines, Fest Wine Co., Gagnon Cellars*, Jacob Toft Wines, Kaleidos Winery, Kendric Vineyards, Manzanita Grove Vineyard, Marin’s Vineyard, MCV Wines, MEA Wine, Monroy Wines, Moose Mountain Vineyards, Pelletiere Estate, Powell Mountain Cellars, Red Door Ranch*, RF Fine Wines, Rivahil Wines, Ruby Cellars*, Sea Shell Cellars, Seven Oxen Estate, Stilson Cellars, Tercero Wines, Tomi Cellars, Torch Cellars, TW Ferm Co., Ulloa Cellars*, Zanoli Wines, and Zobeto Wines.

*First-time Garagiste Festival participants

Tickets are very limited for the Garagiste Festivals and sell out. Tickets are available here:

https://www.cellarpass.com/events/12th-Annual-Paso-Robles-Garagiste-Festival-10058

