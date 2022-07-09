Gentle yoga classes offered Wednesdays at Centennial Park

Students of all skill levels welcome

– Gentle yoga classes are offered Wednesdays from 6 to 7:10 p.m. at Centennial Park. Yoga poses and yoga therapy are taught to students of all levels and needs with individual attention from the instructor during each class. Students will focus on breathing and connecting, creating core stability, relaxation, resilience, and how to take their practice off the mat and into daily life.

Students should bring a non-skid mat and a large towel. For questions, contact Sue at (805) 238-6036 or email sslarson@charter.net. A 10-punch pass is $80.

Click here for more information and to register.

