Girl Scout cookies are buy-one, get-one on the Central Coast

Pandemic hurts Girl Scout Cookie sales

–Girl Scout Cookies are delicious, but they also provide opportunities for millions of girls across the country to learn skills that are essential to leadership, success, and life. Unfortunately, this year 250,000 boxes of the coveted Girl Scout cookies have been left unsold in stores across California’s Central Coast due to an inability to outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic. These cookies need to be sold by Sept. 1 and are currently being sold in a buy one, get one free sale by the troops in the Central Coast.

The cookies can be found at the following locations, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Castroville Office

10550 Merritt Street

Castroville, CA 95012

San Luis Obispo Office

1119 Chorro Street

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Ventura Office

1500 Palma Drive, Suite 110

Ventura, CA 93003

Santa Barbara Program Center

La Cumbre Plaza

121 Hope Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Oxnard Program Center

The Collection at Riverpark

581 Town Center Drive

Oxnard, CA 93036

Thousand Oaks Program Center

Thousand Oaks Mall

350 W Hillcrest Drive

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Girl scout stories: https://www.girlscouts.org/en/about-girl-scouts/our-stories/girl-scouts/powered-by-cookies.html

