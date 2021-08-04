Paso Robles News|Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Girl Scout cookies are buy-one, get-one on the Central Coast 

Posted: 5:39 am, August 4, 2021 by News Staff

girl scout cookie weekend central coastPandemic hurts Girl Scout Cookie sales

–Girl Scout Cookies are delicious, but they also provide opportunities for millions of girls across the country to learn skills that are essential to leadership, success, and life. Unfortunately, this year 250,000 boxes of the coveted Girl Scout cookies have been left unsold in stores across California’s Central Coast due to an inability to outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic. These cookies need to be sold by Sept. 1 and are currently being sold in a buy one, get one free sale by the troops in the Central Coast.

The cookies can be found at the following locations, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Castroville Office
10550 Merritt Street
Castroville, CA 95012

San Luis Obispo Office
1119 Chorro Street
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Ventura Office
1500 Palma Drive, Suite 110
Ventura, CA 93003

Santa Barbara Program Center
La Cumbre Plaza
121 Hope Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Oxnard Program Center
The Collection at Riverpark
581 Town Center Drive
Oxnard, CA 93036

Thousand Oaks Program Center
Thousand Oaks Mall
350 W Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Girl scout stories: https://www.girlscouts.org/en/about-girl-scouts/our-stories/girl-scouts/powered-by-cookies.html

