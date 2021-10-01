Paso Robles News|Friday, October 1, 2021
Girls golf team competes against Righetti 

Posted: 5:20 am, October 1, 2021 by News Staff

bearcats sports

Bearcats hosted the Warriors on Tuesday, then traveled south on Thursday

– The Paso Robles High School Girls’ Golf Team competed against Righetti this week. The Bearcats hosted the Warriors at The Paso Robles Golf Club on Tuesday and earned a win with a team score of 251 to Righetti’s 270. Paso High’s Malia Gaviola was the individual medalist with a personal best score of 42. Other notable Bearcats were Kaci Wagner who shot a 48 and Ceci Martinez who shot a 49.

On Thursday the Bearcats traveled to Rancho Maria Golf Course where Righetti earned a victory shooting a 244 to Paso’s 251. The individual medalist went to Paso’s Ceci Martinez who shot a personal best 44. Other notable Bearcats were Lexi Wagner who shot a personal best 45 and Malia Gaviola who shot a 47.

 

