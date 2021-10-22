Girls golf team competes in league finals

Bearcats played great golf posting a team score of 505

– The Paso Robles High School Girls Golf Team competed in league finals on Wednesday at Cypress Ridge Golf Course in Arroyo Grande. The team goal was to qualify for CIF Division II by shooting a score of 525 or lower.

The Bearcats played great golf posting a team score of 505. Ceci Martinez led the team with a personal best score of 90 and earned first Team All League honors for her play. Kaci Wagner also posted her personal best score with a 95 and earned Second Team All League. In addition to these accomplishments Lexi Wagner and Gabby Silva each shot personal best scores to help the team advance with a 102 and 108.

The Bearcats will travel to Tulare on next Tuesday to compete in the CIF Division II Finals.

Kevin LeClair

PRHS teacher and varsity golf coach

