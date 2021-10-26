Girls water polo team shuts out Greyhounds

Lady Bearcats face Arroyo Grande tonight at 5 p.m.

– On Monday the Bearcat Girls Water Polo Team faced Atascadero in the play-in game for the CCAA league tournament. The Lady Bearcats were able to shut out the Greyhounds with a great team effort and individual effort from Goalie Kaitlyn Hebrard. Hebrard was able to shut out Atascadero Monday night. She was able to reach another milestone as today she was able to break the Lady Bearcats single season save record. She had 20 saves in the game which brings her to a total of 314 saves for the season. She will be able to add to her record tonight as the Lady Bearcats face Arroyo Grande at 5 p.m. at Arroyo Grande High School.

In the Atascadero game senior Allison Hernandez scored 4 goals, Sienna Lowry and Leanna Reed scored 2 goals each and Zoey Bixler and Sarah Rodriguez scored 1 goal each. Kaitlyn Hebrard had 20 saves.

–Duane McRoy, Girls Varsity Water Polo, Paso Robles High School

