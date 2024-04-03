Give blood, save lives with Vitalant’s April donation drive

Donors can win $420 gift cards if they donate through April 20

– Nonprofit organization Vitalant is calling on eligible blood donors to contribute during National Donate Life Month in April, aiming to support patients, including those undergoing organ transplants.

Jen Lentini, who underwent a heart transplant as a teenager, emphasized the importance of blood donations in her own life and in the lives of others. She highlighted the impact donors have on recipients and their communities.

“Whether you’re a blood or organ donor – you’re not just impacting the person receiving the blood or a transplant, you’re impacting everyone they’re going to meet in their life,” said Lentini. “Every story, every adventure. You’re saving someone’s child, their relative, their friend.”

Maintaining a robust blood supply, especially of type O, is crucial for meeting the needs of patients on a daily basis.

As an incentive, Vitalant is offering a chance to win $420 gift cards to twenty donors who contribute between April 1 and April 20 and opt-in to the Donor Rewards program.

Donors can schedule appointments to donate at vitalant.org, through the Vitalant app, or by calling 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Additionally, they can participate in various community blood drives throughout San Luis Obispo County, including events at:

April 1, Monday, Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

April 1, Monday, Springhill Suites, Atascadero, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

April 3, Wednesday, San Luis Sports Therapy, Morro Bay, 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

April 8, Monday, SLO County Employees, 1055 Monterey Street, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

April 15, Cal Poly SLO, 1 Grand Avenue, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Individuals interested in contributing through blood donation, volunteering, or financial support are encouraged to visit vitalant.org.

