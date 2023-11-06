Give the gift of Paso Robles this holiday season

Travel Paso shares Paso Robles holiday gift guide

– The season of giving is here and Paso Robles marketing organization Travel Paso is here to guide you through your holiday shopping list. With picks for foodies, wine lovers, and everyone in between, experiences and goods from Paso are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.

Plus, if you visit, Paso Robles is making holiday shopping fun again with holiday markets and events. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, shop small and gift local this season. Here’s a guide to giving the gift of Paso Robles:

For the foodie

With great wine comes great food. Savor the season with some of Paso’s signature flavors.

Before wine, Paso Robles was famed for its olive oil and almonds. Today, local farms continue the legacy with top-quality products perfect for gifting. Kiler Ridge Olive Farm offers cold-pressed olive oil, made from Italian olive varieties. Their Paso Robles tasting room sells several varieties of beautifully packaged extra virgin olive oils, as well as home and body items like soap, tea, and lip balms. Paso Almonds stocks a collection of almond-based products, including a salty-sweet brittle which sells out each year. Add a sample of pasta made by California’s top craft pasta producer, Etto, and you have an assortment of the Central Coast’s finest.

For the wine lover

A world-class wine region is meant to be shared.

Paso Robles Wine Country makes it easy to gift award-winning wines from your favorite local winemakers. Pre-wrapped gift sets and specials make shopping simple. This year, look out for Alta Colina’s limited-edition X Wine Box, DAOU’s Reserve Collection by the Glass, Opolo’s Virtual Tasting Experience, and Castoro Cellars’ clever holiday pairing kits.

For the cocktail connoisseur

Tour the Paso Robles Distillery Trail one drink at a time.

Nothing says holiday spirit like a craft cocktail! While Paso is known for its wine, it’s also home to the leaders of the California craft spirits movement — like Re:Find Distillery, Grain & Vine, Root Elixirs, Willow Creek, Calwise Spirits Co. and many more. From the grape or grain, winemakers here have long churned out delicious potent potables. Home to more than 16 craft distilleries, you can explore them via the Paso Robles Distillery Trail. Look out for popular classics, seasonal flavors and unique cocktail kits.

For the beer and cider enthusiast

Breweries, cideries, and all things bubbles.

Anchored by the darling of California craft beer, Firestone Walker Brewing Co., more than a dozen breweries and cideries call Paso home. Stock up for the season as Tin City Cider, BarrelHouse Brewing, and others add to the festivities with holiday-inspired, limited-edition flavors like pine and fire-roasted brews.

For the traveler

Gift a wine country getaway for someone special – or yourself!

Nothing beats the gift of experience, which is why travel is at the top of our list this year and every year. Paso Robles is home to nearly 300 wineries, each offering a unique experience, from sidecar tours, ziplining, and e-bike tours in the vineyard to exclusive cellar tours and reserve tastings. Thanks to its wine, Paso has long been the center of the Central Coast’s dining scene, and currently boasts three Michelin Stars that are sure to satisfy any palate. Lodging ranges from boutique hotels to vacation rentals, RV resorts, and vineyard properties so you can customize any stay. Gift cards and reservations make it easy to plan a trip now, leaving lots of time to look forward to vacation.

For more information, visit the 2023 Gift Guide at travelpaso.com/blog/post/give-the-gift-of-paso/

