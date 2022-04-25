Goats and sheep continue to clear brush in Salinas Riverbed

Herd operator brought an additional 150 animals to the riverbed Saturday to expedite the clean-up effort

– Goats and sheep have been clearing the brush in the Salinas Riverbed along North River road a couple of miles north of 46-East. The operator of the goat and sheep herd brought an additional 150 animals to the riverbed Saturday to expedite the clean-up effort. The City of Paso Robles hired the company to transport sheep and goats to clear out vegetation to reduce the risk of wildfire in the Salinas Riverbed.

In the last several years, hundreds of fires have started in the riverbed, many by unhoused people camping there. So far, only one home has been destroyed and no lives have been lost by a riverbed fire, but officials fear that a strong wind blowing from the wrong direction may fan a fire in the riverbed could threaten the lives and homes of Paso Robles residents. The goats and sheep reduce that risk.

A man tending the sheep and goats says the clearing process coincides with the birthing period for the animals, so they bring the animals’ babies to be with their mothers. The young sheep and goats are transported separately for their safety, but once they join the herd, it doesn’t take them long to find their mothers. They “yell” and run toward each other until they are reunited.

Occasionally, a larger goat will climb partway up a tree to reach low-hanging leaves. Other goats gather around the tree to wait for falling greenery. The shepherd said it resembles a pinata party. Recently, one goat climbed up into a tree and about ten goats gathered underneath in hopes of catching a fallen tree branch.

Besides the shepherd, several sheepdogs are stationed nearby to protect the sheep and goats from predators and other hazards in the riverbed.

