Golden Hill and Union intersection now closed for roundabout construction

Intersection will remain closed until the roundabout is complete in late 2023

– Monday, the City of Paso Robles closed the Golden Hill and Union Road intersection for the construction of a roundabout at that location.

Detours are set up to get motorists around the closure. For instance, motorists traveling north on Golden Hill are detoured east on Ardmore, just before the Culinary Arts Academy.

Preliminary on-site work in the area began in June of 2021 with the relocation of cable TV and gas mains, which did not require any road closures. The intersection will remain closed until the roundabout is complete in late 2023. Fully closing the intersection expedites the completion of construction.

Businesses in the area will all remain open during construction. Signage will be placed around the intersection and on the 13th Street bridge reminding residents of the closure and detours.

Anyone curious about the detours may consult the city’s website, PRCity.com, which has maps showing the detours.

