Road improvements planned for Golden Hill, Union Road intersection

Road closures will occur sometime in March 2022

– The City of Paso Robles announce that the proposed improvement project at Golden Hill and Union Road is currently out to bid. Above are the before and after photos of the proposed improvements.

The Paso Robles City Council has directed staff to perform the work expeditiously by closing the intersection during construction. The city will realize the savings of about $1 million since the contractor will not have to accommodate and plan multiple different traffic control stages. Construction duration should also be reduced from 18-24 months to 9-12 months.

Construction bids are due on Jan. 27, 2022, and actual road closures will occur sometime in March 2022. Numerous project signs and detour signs will be in place to provide guidance to motorists for alternative routes.

Bids are available at: CIP List.com

