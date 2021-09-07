Paso Robles News|Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Honey & Pumpkin Festival and Kids’ Trading Post set for Oct. 23 

Posted: 5:12 am, September 7, 2021

pumpkins and honey festival paso roblesFree annual event returns to downtown city park

–The Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association will present the Annual Golden Oak Honey & Pumpkin Festival & Kids’ Trading Post on Oct. 23.

Fall will be in full swing, so what better time to relax in the “pass of the oaks” than beautiful October, when fall colors show their brilliance? Bring the entire family to city park for the free annual event featuring antiques, collectibles, arts, crafts, food, children’s activities, kids trading post, a spelling bee, beekeeping seminars and more.

For more information about the event, click here

For vendor Information, click here.

