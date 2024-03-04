Golden State Classic Car Club donates to support local youth

Club contributed approximately $65,000 last year to various local youth groups

– The Golden State Classic Car Club has extended its generosity with a recent donation to local youth organizations, including a $1,000 contribution to the Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast.

The club, known for organizing monthly social and recreational activities, contributed approximately $65,000 last year to various local youth groups, service clubs, and organizations from the proceeds of their events. Notable fundraising activities include the GSCCC May Car Show in Paso Robles Downtown City Park and the December Show & Shine Car Show at Daniels Woodland in Paso Robles. While monthly activities and the May car show benefit local charities, the December car show directs 100% of its proceeds to the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles.

At the close of each year, club members nominate local charities, and the board of directors makes final decisions on monetary allocations. April Lambirth, a club member, successfully nominated the Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast, securing a $1,000 donation.

The club’s charitable contributions for 2023 include:

$500 to Loaves & Fishes, Paso Robles

$750 to Coats for Kids

$750 to Woodland Auto Display

$1,000 to Paso Vets Chapter 50

$1,000 to Rotary Interact Atascadero

$1,000 to Hilltop Church

$1,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Paso Robles

$1,000 to a cancer-related non-profit organization

$1,200 to Estrella Warbirds

$12,200 to Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles, Inc.

Share To Social Media