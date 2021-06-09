Golden State Classics Car Show happening in Paso Robles July 17

Show will feature trophies, food, and music

–Hot rods, antique cars, and other classics will be featured at the Golden State Classics Car Show in Paso Robles on Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. About 175 cars and trucks will be displayed in the Woodland Plaza II shopping center near the vacant JC Penney building in Paso Robles.

“We really appreciate Borjon Auto Center joining us as a title sponsor,” said Scotty Smith, club president. “Their support enabled us to have this show.”

Golden State Classics Car Club was unable to present the annual Memorial Day cruise and car show for the last two years due to Covid regulations. “That was tough on our club and the community,” said Smith. “We are excited about this July event since we just couldn’t imagine going another year without a show.” The Memorial Day cruise and show will be back in 2022 with Kings Oil Tools as a title sponsor.

The July 17 car show will feature trophies, food, and music. “We also have a great raffle with more than $1600 in prizes,” added Smith.

The club has designed the parking so the displayed cars and trucks have a space and a half. “We didn’t want the vehicles squeezed together like sardines. There’s going to be room to walk around and enjoy the show,” Smith explained.

The car club is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and proceeds will help fund their new youth program called “Hot Rodders of the Future.” The program raises funds for Paso Robles High School students to participate in Skills USA competitions and scholarships for seniors attending automotive-related community college programs or trade schools in 2022. “We were just starting to get this youth program off the ground when Covid hit. We’re looking forward to helping the next generation of car enthusiasts,” said Smith.

Members do not have to own a classic car to join the Golden State Classics Car Club. “We organize cruises and other meet-ups to exchange ideas, learn from each other, and make new friends,” said Smith.

Registration for the July 17 car show is $30. Participants must register before July 1 to receive a free event T-shirt. Visit www.goldenstateclassics.org to register for the show or learn more about becoming a member.

