Golf tournament raises $110,000 for Must! Charities

Tournament has raised $375,000 since return in 2015

– Hope Family Wines recently teed off at the annual Austin Hope Golf Tournament, raising over $110,000 and breaking past fundraising goals. Must! Charities, the beneficiary of the golf tournament, will invest 100-percent of the net proceeds into addressing the greatest social needs facing Northern San Luis Obispo County.

Since 2015, the Austin Hope Golf Tournament has raised $375,000 through a collaborative partnership with influencers in the wine industry. The tournament brings together interests from across the wine industry for an action-packed day focused on giving back to the region.

“The Austin Hope Golf Tournament represents community spirit with a cause,” says Becky Gray, executive director of Must! Charities. “We look forward to this annual tradition, which helps support Must! Charities as we come alongside to support local organizations who are on the front lines addressing the most critical needs in our community.”

The golf tournament, once an annual tradition to kick off Paso Robles Wine Festival Weekend, was canceled for a number of years as interest in it waned. But in 2015 Austin Hope revived the tradition and partnered with Must! Charities to bridge fun with a purpose.

“Resurrecting the Wine Fest Golf Tournament was something my father had asked about for years,” said Austin Hope, president of Hope Family Wines “It reminded him of the old days of early Paso wine country when it was just a few wineries and farmers around. Bringing back this nostalgic event, albeit on a much grander scale, with many more wineries and vineyards here today brought back fun pastime emotions… We chose Must! Charities as the beneficiary of the golf tournament because they do their due diligence on surveying who and what needs help in our community and follow through to make sure each dollar is helping the ones in need”.

To find out more about the Must! Charities fundraising charitable campaigns, visit mustcharities.org or call (805) 226-5788.

