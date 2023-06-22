Golf tournament raises $120,000 for local charity

Tournament has raised over a half million dollars for Must! Charities since 2015

– Austin Hope and the team at Hope Family Wines came together to host another record-breaking golf tournament, leveraging regional wine industry partnerships to raise over $120,000 for Must! Charities. The popular and colorful tournament brings together interests from across the wine industry for an action-packed day focused on giving back to the region.

Since 2015, the Austin Hope Golf Tournament has raised half a million dollars for Must! Charities. From youth mentorship to homelessness to pandemic relief, the tournament’s effect has positively impacted the people of this community and demonstrates Hope Family Wine’s passion to support a strong and sustainable community for all its people.

“I am speechless, really,” says Becky Gray, executive director at Must! Charities. “Each year, the team at Hope Family Wines puts so much time and energy into the tournament and each year, they continue to give more. And here we sit again, with another record-breaking year and I can’t help but reflect on the lives that will be directly impacted as a result of their generosity.”

The tournament is held each May as a tradition to kick off Paso Robles Wine Festival Weekend.

