Golf tournament to support local woman fighting cancer

North County local Stacie Strong battling a rare form of breast cancer

– On Dec. 31 at 8:30 a.m, the Stacie Strong Golf Tournament Fundraiser and Silent Auction will be held at The Links Golf Course in Paso Robles. This fundraiser will benefit Stacie and Cody Willis to help offset the medical expenses for Stacie, who has spent the last two years battling a rare form of breast cancer.

In October of 2020, Stacie was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer. TNBC accounts for about 10%-20% of all breast cancer cases and is a more aggressive type of tumor with a faster growth rate, higher risk of metastasis, and recurrence risk. Stacie battled for over a year, celebrated being cancer-free and she and Cody looked to the next phase of their lives. Not four months after her last chemo treatment, Stacie started feeling intense pressure in her chest. It took doctors five months to determine that the TNBC had metastasized into her lung and because of that five-month delay, her cancer was stage four: terminal. The doctors gave Stacie and Cody very few options and told them that this was the end. They spent weeks researching, calling, interviewing, and seeking a different option so they could fight – they found a way. Because insurance won’t cover this treatment, the Willis family is forced to pay for her survival out of pocket. Family and friends are coming together to help them offset the medical expenses.

Both players and non-players can enjoy food, a silent auction, a raffle, and live music following the tournament.

Click here to register and for more information about the tournament.

