Paso Robles News|Wednesday, August 19, 2020
You are here: Home » Region » Governor declares statewide emergency due to fires, extreme weather conditions
  • Follow Us!

Governor declares statewide emergency due to fires, extreme weather conditions 

Posted: 2:09 am, August 19, 2020 by News Staff

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Tuesday to help “ensure the availability of vital resources to combat fires burning across the state, which have been exacerbated by the effects of the historic West Coast heat wave and sustained high winds,” according to a press release.

“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” said Governor Newsom. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”

The Governor earlier this week secured Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to bolster the state’s response to fires burning in Napa, Nevada, and Monterey counties and signed an emergency proclamation and executive order to address impacts of the ongoing heatwave.



Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.