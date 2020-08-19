Governor declares statewide emergency due to fires, extreme weather conditions

–Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Tuesday to help “ensure the availability of vital resources to combat fires burning across the state, which have been exacerbated by the effects of the historic West Coast heat wave and sustained high winds,” according to a press release.

“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” said Governor Newsom. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”

The Governor earlier this week secured Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to bolster the state’s response to fires burning in Napa, Nevada, and Monterey counties and signed an emergency proclamation and executive order to address impacts of the ongoing heatwave.

Share this post!

email

Related