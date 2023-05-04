Governor reverses parole for Paso Robles woman convicted of killing CHP officer

Kaylee Ann Weisenberg was high on meth and speeding when she struck and killed California Highway Patrol Officer Brett Oswald

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that Governor Gavin Newsom has reversed the Parole Board’s December 2022 decision to release Kaylee Ann Weisenberg from prison. In March 2023, District Attorney Dow submitted a letter to Governor Newsom urging him to reverse the decision to release Weisenberg on parole because the District Attorney believed that Weisenberg still remains a dangerous threat to public safety.

“I am grateful for Governor Newsom’s decision to reverse the Board of Parole Hearings’ decision,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “We agree with the Governor’s conclusion that Weisenberg currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time.”

On August 5, 2011, Weisenberg was convicted by jury of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for her June 2010 killing of California Highway Patrol Officer Brett Oswald (48). Weisenberg was reportedly high on methamphetamine and speeding when she crossed onto the wrong side of South River Road in Paso Robles and hit the 48-year-old officer who was tending to a disabled car.

In April 2012, she was sentenced to serve 15 years to life in state prison. At the time of her sentence, individuals convicted of murder received no “good time” credits, according to the DA’s office. Meaning, Weisenberg was required to serve every day of 15 years prior to even being considered for parole. In 2016 Proposition 57 was passed which provides individuals convicted of violent crimes, such as murder, up to a 1/3, or 33%, reduction in their sentence. As a result, the Board of Parole Hearings granted Weisenberg release on parole after she only served 12 years for her murder conviction. However, this week, Governor Newsom has reversed the grant of parole. Weisenberg will be eligible for another hearing for parole consideration at a future date.

The governor’s letter announcing the reversal may be viewed here.

For a summary of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation life-inmate parole suitability review process click here.

